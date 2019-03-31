Donald L. Akridge Donald Akridge, 71, of Troy, IL, formerly of Fairview Heights, IL, born July 2, 1947 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away peacefully at his home on March 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Don was a member of Troy United Methodist church, Troy, IL. He retired as a Maintenance Supervisor from Shell/Conoco Oil. He was a fixer and enjoyed woodworking and home remodeling. Highlights were fishing trip his grandsons, nieces and nephews. Most of all he cherished any time he could spend with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Roy W. and Rose M. (nee Moebus) Akridge. Surviving are his wife, MaryEllen (nee Miller) Akridge whom he married October 28, 1966; daughters; Jody (Jim Doyle) Akridge of Troy, IL and Julie (Josh) Ackerman of Troy, IL; grandsons, Jack Doyle and Isaac Ackerman; brother, John Akridge of Fairview Heights, IL; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Tom (Jan) Miller, Beth Wegrzyn, Mike (Patti) Miller all of Fairview Heights, IL, Terry Miller of New Orleans, LA, Nancy (Tim) Rengel of Troy, IL, Steve (Ann) Miller of St. Louis, MO and Laura (Chip) Bucheit of Humble, TX; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends Memorials may be made to Cancer Care Center of Illinois. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Visitation: Friends may call 5 to 7 pm on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL. Service: A Celebration of Donald's life will be held 7 pm of Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL with Rev. Andy Adams officiating.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019