George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
206 South Richland Street
Freeburg, IL 62243
(618) 539-3121
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
206 South Richland Street
Freeburg, IL 62243
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
206 South Richland Street
Freeburg, IL 62243
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
206 South Richland Street
Freeburg, IL 62243
Donald Ayres Obituary
Donald Ayres Donald Lee Ayres, 64, of Shiloh, IL, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by those dearest to him. Don was born in Akron, Ohio. He was the son of Drexel and Emilie, nee Wright, Ayres. Don graduated high school in Tallmadge, Ohio. He attended Akron University and took courses in electronics before his career path solidified when he joined the Air Force and became an electrician. He retired after 40 years of dedicated service to the Department of Defense. In his retirement, Don enjoyed spending time with his family, his good friend Susan, nee Thoma, Rauckman, and her family, the creative hobby of model railroading, listening to music, and riding a bicycle (fast!) He was preceded in death by his father, Drexel Hill Ayres. He is survived by his children, Jennifer Renee (Michael) Parks, and Michael (Michelle) Spencer; three grandchildren, Cora Parks, Alden Spencer and Ashley Spencer; his mother, Emilie Keith of Munroe Falls, OH; three sisters, Drexie (Ken) Frech, Lori (Terry) Colbert both of Mogadore, OH. and Judith (Dave) Pearcy of Orlando, FL; a brother, Darrell (Diane) Ayres of Tallmadge, OH; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society or to any organization benefitting pancreatic cancer research. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL, with Rev. Cari Frus officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019
