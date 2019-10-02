|
Donald Baran Donald J. "Donnie" Baran, age 76, of Swansea, IL, born on October 4, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Mercy Rehab & Care Center, Swansea, IL. Early in life, Donnie worked as a newspaper boy for J.R. Kirk, and pumped gas at Kelly Well Service. He starting working on cars with Al Sirko at Guarantee Automotive in 1956. Donnie worked at Strange and Coleman for 15 years as mechanic/warehouseman and worked at Wise Speed Shop in the parts department for 20 years until he retired. Donnie was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Piston Pushers, Fat Boys of IL, R.O.M.E.O. (Retired Old Men Eating Out), and FBI of Alton, and lastly, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Gateway International. Donnie loved cars and had a great time racing them. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Joseph and Julia Baran, nee Kantosky; his infant brother, Richard Baran; his uncles, Walter Kantosky and Tony Kantosky; and his loving friend, Joyce Schmitt. Donnie is survived by his cousins, Ron and Shirley Majka and Bob and Dianne Clark; and his extended family, Michelle (Brad) Kilzer, Kaitelyn Kilzer, Andrea Beyer, Ben Beyer, Samantha Beyer, and Brandy and Kole Espenschied. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Service: Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. A procession will leave from Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL on Tuesday, October 4, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL with Fr. Jim Nall officiating. Interment will be held in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019