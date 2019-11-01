|
|
Donald Brown Donald Eldon Brown of Fairview Heights, IL passed away on October 30, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born February 17, 1927 in Waverly, OH and was the husband of Juanita Brown who previously passed away 33 years prior. Don was a proud graduate of St. Louis University, CPA and retired co-founder of Brown, Renshaw and Company, which he ran for many years. He was an Airforce Military Veteran of the Korean War. He leaves behind a daughter, Jodelle (Mark) Vernier; 3 grandchildren, Kristin (James) Green, Stephanie (Priyam) Chakravarty, and Brooke (Joseph) Grau; 5 great-grandchildren, Lucas Donald, Nolan Zachary, Greyson Marcus, Aria Jodelle, and Theodore Bernard. Donations in his name may be made to Heartland Hospice of Southern Illinois or St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Rev. Earl Crecelius officiating. Interment will be held in Lake View Memorial Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019