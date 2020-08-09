1/1
Donald Buechler Donald S. Buechler, 73, of Belleville, IL, born February 24, 1947, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Mr. Buechler worked as a mechanic at Bi-State Metro for many years before his retirement. He was a member of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local #788, St. Louis, MO. After his retirement, he worked part-time at South Central Transit. He was a U. S. Navy veteran. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Dolores, nee Hilpert, Buechler. Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Sharon L., nee Parrish, Buechler, whom he married on November 8, 1974, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL; a son, Robert Marsh; two daughters, Sherri (Ronald) Townley, and Tammie Kane; five grandchildren, Misty (Steven) Hastings, Cortney (David) French, Laurie McGowan, Candy Kane, and Dawn Massey; two great-grandchildren, Macenzie Hastings and Triston Hastings; a brother, Mark (Yuni) Buechler; and two nephews, Dwight and David Buechler. Memorials may be made to St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks, will be in place upon entrance. Funeral: Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 9, 2020.
