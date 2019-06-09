Donald Burk Donald G. "Killer" Burk, 85, of New Athens, IL; born on June 19, 1933 in St. Libory, IL; passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his home. Mr. Burk was a construction worker and a bar owner. He owned and operated the Whistle Stop Inn, the Ritter Inn and the Twilight Bar. He was a United States Army Veteran. Don was a huge sports fan and especially loved the St. Louis Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts. He was also an avid racing fan and raced stock cars in his younger days. Don also loved horse racing and his trips to Las Vegas. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Margaret, nee Wesselmann, Burk. He is survived by his children Debbie (Wallace Philpot) Heumann of North Vernon, IL; Steven Kehrer of Laurel, MD; Peggy Smith of St. Louis, MO; Tim (LeRaye) Griffin of Indianapolis, IN. His grandchildren Jennifer Heumann; Christine (Sanjay Mohanty) Heumann; Amanda Pedersen; Ashlynn Smith; Mikayla Smith; Donald Griffin; Megan (Jeff) Mullen; Katie Griffin. His great-grandchildren Maia Mohanty; Ben Mullen. One brother James (Joan) Burk of New Athens, IL. Two sisters Arlene Burk of Chesterfield, MO; June (John) Behnken of Sharpsburg, GA. He is also survived by dear cousins and friends Whitey Herzog; Don Hauser; Vic Main; Jim Smith; Paulette, along with many others, loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Service: Friends may call at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Jefferson-Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.



