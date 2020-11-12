Donald Compton
June 11, 1924 - October 27, 2020
Mascoutah, Illinois - Donald R. Compton, 96, of Mascoutah, IL, born June 11, 1924 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL.
Don proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a graduate of East St. Louis High School. He graduated with an Associate's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Belleville Township Junior College. He spent his career with Carter Carburetor in St. Louis, Missouri. He was a longtime parishioner with Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Belleville, Illinois and was a member of the Men's Group. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting. Don also enjoyed woodworking and was quite skilled as a cabinetmaker. He loved his family and spent many days attending games with his children at Sportsman's Park in St. Louis. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather, who will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosalie E. Compton; his son, Thomas Compton; two grandchildren, Gabriel and Rose; and his parents, Donald R. and Catherine H., nee Dowd, Compton; and his siblings, Margaret (Richard) Goetz, Eugene (Mary Lou) Compton, and James (Annie) Compton; and brother-in-law, Jan Brechnitz.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his children, Ret. Army, Donald "Butch" (Johna, Army, WAC & WASP) Compton, CWO5, MSTARAV; Mark (Paula) Compton, John Patrick (Marcia) Compton, Annette "Rhea" (Gary) Greenlee and Ellen Reis, his grandchildren, Brian (Kate), Jamie, Heather, Scott (Jennifer), Tim, Catherine (Michael), Ryan (Kari), Daniel, Kyle (Laurie), Kevin, Adam (Cassandra); great grandchildren, Noah, Hannah, Hayley, Meaghan (Greg), Dylan, Mallory, Cami, Mason, Evan, Gavin, Teagan, Mila, Colton, Brock, Wyatt, Raelynn, Hudson, Lucas, Connor, Elena Grace; his sister, Shirley Brechnitz; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staffs of Brightly Senior Living and St. Elizabeth's Hospital for their care and compassion.
Memorials are appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association
. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com
.
Visitation: Friends may call from 12 noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the funeral home with Father Matthew Elie officiating. Inurnment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.