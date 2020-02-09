|
|
Donald Blackard Donald D. Blackard, 79, of Collinsville, IL, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Oliver C. Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Don was born December 23, 1939, in East St. Louis, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle and Emily (nee Knight) Blackard; wife, Judith (nee Gibbs) Blackard; and a brother, David Kent Blackard. Surviving are a son, Scott (Tricia) Blackard of Collinsville, IL; a daughter, Angie Blackard of Caseyville, IL; grandchildren, Danielle Blackard and Blake Blackard, both of Collinsville, IL, and Madison Schaefer of Caseyville, IL; two sisters, Sandra (nee Blackard) Roe of Collinsville, IL; and Cheryl (nee Blackard) Sears of Highland, IL; and many great nieces and great nephews. Don graduated from East Side High in 1958, in East St. Louis, IL. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1959 under the "Buddy System" with his life long friend, James (TJ) Anderson. After returning from Okinawa, Japan, Don was employed by Illinois Bell and then McDonnell Douglas/Boeing from which he retired after 35 years in 2001. He was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church in East St. Louis, IL, and had attended Bethel Baptist Church in Troy, IL, with his mother. Don was a proud member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union, Lodge 837B, for 52 years. He was also a member of the Collinsville American Legion Post 365 and the NRA. He wa a former member of Lakers Car Club, Piston Pushers Car Club and Studebaker Drivers. Throughout his life, Don enjoyed photography, architecture, sketching art, swing dancing and classic cars. Services: Don was cremated at St. Louis Crematory. His family is having a Celebration of Life at Post #5691, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville, IL, on Saturday, February 22nd, from 1pm to 4 pm in the Gillespy Room. All are welcome to come and share their memories of Don with the family.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020