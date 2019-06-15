Donald Dehn Donald D. Dehn, age 97, Twin Oaks Independent Living in Lansing, passed away at Shawnee Mission Hospital on the morning of June 12, 2019 after complications from lung cancer radiation treatments. He was born at home in Columbia, Illinois on April 12, 1922, the first born of Christian and Leona Haller Dehn. He was preceded in death by two infant children, Wendy Sue and Curt David, his parents, his brother Robert and his wife Dixie, and his granddaughter Christine Bagby Finnegan. Surviving are his wife of 72 years Betty J. Wirth Dehn; daughter Donna L. Dehn Bagby and husband Daniel; sister Annette Dehn Layher and husband Edward; grandson Daniel W. Bagby IV and wife Cheryl, and son's Steven and Matthew; and great-granddaughter Katherine Finnegan (daughter of Christine); sister-in-law Virginia Wirth Wickman. Many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Don was a WWII Army Veteran. He served in Europe and since he was of German heritage he was used a lot as an interpreter. After returning home after discharge to IL he went back to his previous job at the J.C.Penney Store in Belleville, IL. There he met a pretty clerk Betty Wirth. He always told people he met his wife in men's underwear! They were married on April 9, 1947 and Donna was born on July 25, 1948. He loved fishing, camping, gardening, card playing, and carpentry. In fact he and Betty, with the help of all the relatives, designed and built their own house in the early 1950's. Almost every one of the relatives (including Betty's parents) designed and built their own houses with relatives pitching in. He was a member of the St. Louis Scottish Rite and the Hancock Masonic Lodge at Fort Leavenworth. He was a Mason for 50 years. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts. He was a member of Pilgrim Community Church and the church plans to dedicate the church service on June 23 to Don. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pilgrim Community Church, 500 Arch, Leavenworth, KS, 66048. Davis Funeral Chapel is in charge of his cremation.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 15, 2019