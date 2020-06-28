Donald Dickerson Donald Robert Dickerson age 81, of Highland, IL passed away on June 24, 2020 at University Care Center in Edwardsville, IL. Don was born on June 24, 1939 to James and Talitha (Meadows) Dickerson of Collinsville, IL. He was the youngest of five children. Don attended Collinsville High School in the 50's and served in the Navy for two years where he worked on an aircraft carrier. In December, 1964, he married Elizabeth (Betty) Diane Etchills of Collinsville, IL. They lived in Collinsville and Marine before eventually finding their dream homestead in rural St Jacob, IL where they lived for 41 years. Those years were filled with hard work and good times raising two daughters and tending to numerous critters including dogs, cats, chickens, horses, sheep, cows, pigs, goats, rabbits and hamsters. Don worked 40 years as a Machinist at Olin Brass in Alton, IL before retiring in 2001. Don enjoyed gardening, arrowhead hunting, fishing, car shows, western movies, being silly when you least expect it and attending all of his two grandson's practices and sporting events. He also owned a few Thoroughbred horses which he loved to watch race (wire to wire!) and had more than a few pictures of those horses in the Winners Circle. He always had a good story to tell or a trick to show you. He will be remembered as the strong, silent type who had a great smile and never took a bad picture! He is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Betty) Dickerson of Highland, IL, daughters Karla Bailer of Cape Canaveral, FL and Tracy (Darren) O'Dell of St. Jacob, IL; grandsons Hunter O'Dell and Jacob O'Dell of St. Jacob, IL; brothers Lawrence Dickerson of Collinsville, IL and Leonard (Bernice) Dickerson of Collinsville, IL and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Thelda Taveggia and Faye Palecek both of Collinsville, IL; a nephew Michael Dickerson and a niece Jeanne Taveggia. Service: A private service will be held at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home in Collinsville, IL on Tuesday June 30th. Interment will be at St. John's Cemetery in Collinsville, IL. Donald Dickerson,