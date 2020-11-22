Or Copy this URL to Share

November 19, 2020

Millstadt, Illinois - Donald E. Sliment, 86, of Millstadt, IL, born October 19, 1934 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.

Don was a faithful member of Concordia United Church of Christ in Belleville, IL. He spent his career of 38 years working for McDonnell Douglas and Boeing as a materials planner for many important and classified projects over the years. Don loved spending time outdoors, especially fishing. He enjoyed digging in the dirt with his tractor, while farming and tending to his gardens. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a hardworking, loving family man that always ensured his family was taken care of. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Marian M. Sliment, nee Lopinot; his parents, Armand and Aurelia, nee Keck, Sliment; Stepmother, Dorothy, nee Bishop, Sliment; a brother, Armand (Ruth) Sliment, Jr.; and his son-in-law, Frank Uhlenbrock.

Surviving to cherish his memories are his children, David (Kathleen) Sliment, of Newburgh, IN, Donna Uhlenbrock, of Labadie, MO, Doris (Jeff) Glauber, of Belleville, IL, Daniel (Jane) Sliment, of Freeburg, IL, and Tom (Judee) Sliment, of Waterloo, IL; his grandchildren, David, Jr (Holly) Sliment, Bradley Sliment, Jason (Michele) Glauber, Laura (Roger Bieri) Radford, Ashley (Riley) Luberda, Alyssa Sliment, Colleen Sliment, and Quinn Sliment; his great grandchildren, Sofia and Emma Sliment, Lily, Jackson and Sadie Glauber, Avery Radford and Emersyn Bieri; a sister-in-law, Helen (Robert) Simpson, of Millstadt, IL; a brother-in-law, Arthur "Bud" (Yvonne) Lopinot, of DeSoto, MO; and many other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Concordia UCC of Belleville, IL, or Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation.

Funeral: Due to current, statewide, Covid-19 mitigations, private services will be held for immediate family at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11 a.m.. Private interment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.



