|
|
Donald Feazel Donald E. Feazel, 91, of Millstadt, IL, born Friday, January 4, 1929 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Mercy South Medical Center in Saint Louis, MO. Donald was a supervisor for 24 years with Union Electric . He was a member of Villa Hills Baptist Church Belleville, IL, V.F.W. Millstadt, East Lodge #504 AF & AM, and a U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene M., nee Drach, Feazel; parents, John W. and Mildred, nee Humes, Feazel; brothers, Wilbur, Robert, Kenneth and Roy Feazel. Surviving are his son, Dennis (Jolene) Feazel of Millstadt, IL; daughter, Denise Feazel of St. Louis, MO; brothers, Jacob (Lana) Feazel of Pocahontas, IL, Richard (Dorothy) Feazel of Millstadt, IL; grandchildren, Lance (Ashley) and Scott (Alyssa) Feazel; great grandchildren, Liam and Jessa Feazel, Bellamy Feazel; dear friend Dortha "Dot" Cason of Millstadt, IL and her family. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials to . Visitation: Visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 am, Monday, March 2, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, March 2, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Jon Palmer officiating. Private family interment.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020