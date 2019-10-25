|
Donald Frailey Dr. Donald R. Frailey, 75, of O'Fallon, Ill., passed away on October 22, 2019 surrounded by friends and family. He was a loving father, grandfather, and husband. Donald was married to Donna Lee Nation on December 23, 1967; they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary before her passing on January 14, 2018. Donald was born in East St. Louis, Ill. on April 24, 1944. He graduated from O'Fallon Township High School in 1962. After playing college basketball at University of Southwestern Louisiana, he matriculated from SIU Carbondale with a Bachelor's degree in Education, ultimately earning a Doctorate in Education. He was a devoted husband and father. He was a coach, farmer, teacher, and school superintendent throughout his life. His most recent employment was as the school superintendent of Robinson, Ill. unit schools. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He had the gift of Irish Diplomacy. Donald was preceded in death by his wife, and his parents Donald Lavern Frailey and Regena Francis, nee Carroll, Frailey. Donald is survived by his son, Dr. Donald R. (Karilyn Newell) Frailey, Jr. and his grandchildren Donovan Frailey, Cameron Frailey, and Ethan Frailey, step-granddaughter Sophia Newell; his brothers-in-law Dr. Frank Russell (Michelle) Nation, Jr., and Paris M. (Vicky) Nation, and his nieces: Tiffany (Justin) Zobrist and Rebecca Nation and other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Senior Services Plus in Alton, Ill. (http://seniorservicesplus.org/Donate). Thank you, to everyone for your love and support in this time of grief and remembrance. The online guestbook may be signed at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: Visitation will be 4:00 8:00 pm, Monday, October 28, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home in O'Fallon, Ill. Funeral: Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church in Belleville, Ill., at 1:00 pm, October 29, 2019, with Msgr. William McGhee presiding. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Belleville, Ill. Arrangements by Wolfersberger Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 25, 2019