Donald Hackle

HACKLE - Donald L. "Lee" Hackle, 58, US Army, Retired, of Collinsville, IL, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, MO. Private Visitation and Funeral Service will be at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Interment at Highland City Cemetery. Full Military Honors at the graveside service by the Lee Iten Post 439-American Legion and VFW Post 5694, Highland, IL. Arrangements handled by Spengel- Boulanger Funeral Home



