|
|
Donald Hedrick Donald "Don" L. Hedrick, age 95 of Maryville, IL, born November 14, 1924 in University City, MO, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Don was the owner and operator of Don Hedrick Packaging, LLC in Maryville, IL and was still actively involved. He was the President of the Maryville Fire Protection District and is the longest serving President in the State of Illinois. He was the past Building & Zoning Administrator in Maryville and worked to get the Maryville building and zoning codes started. He was a founding member of the Maryville Planning Commission. Don was a past Treasurer of the Maryville Red Sox baseball team. He was a former administrator of the Hamel State Bank, former member of the Edwardsville Farm Bureau, a member of the Edwardsville Moose Lodge since 1972, and the Granite City Elks Club since 1955. He was an avid model train enthusiast. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur L. and Ruby (nee Elwood) Hedrick; and four brothers Edgar, Robert, Warren and Wallace. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Diana (nee Adams) Hedrick, whom he married July 14, 1962; six nieces and nephews; and his favorite cat, Hannibal. Memorial donations may be made to the First United Presbyterian Church in Collinsville, IL and will be received at the funeral home. For condolences please visit Barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: Memorial visitation will be from 11am to 1pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Service: Memorial service will be at 1pm following the visitation at the funeral home with Rev. Robert Jensen officiating. Private burial will be in Fairland Cemetery, Maryville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 26, 2019