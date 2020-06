HUNT- Donald Edward Hunt, 87 of Collinsville, formerly of Granite City passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020. In celebration of Donald's life a private family service is being planned for Monday, June 15, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will be at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.



