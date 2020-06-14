Donald Hunt Donald Edward Hunt, 87 of Collinsville, formerly of Granite City passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020. Donald was born on May 8, 1933 in Granite City; the son of the late Thomas E. and Florence M. (Mullins) Hunt. Donald proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a retired carpenter for the Shell Oil Corporation. He is a past member of the Granite City Eagles Lodge where he played Santa Claus for 25 years. Donald was also a Santa Claus for the Granite City Chamber of Commerce and the first Santa to take to the ice at the Wilson Park Ice Rink. As an avid rose grower he became a Rosarian with the St. Louis Rose Society. Donald was a charter member of the Holzschnitvers "The Wood Carvers" of Belleville. He was a master wood carver who enjoyed carving decoys and even competing with other artist. Donald was also a member of the Collinsville Camera Club where he enjoyed sharing his photos with other members. When Donald wasn't carving he enjoyed his days of golfing, traveling and photography. His greatest love was his family and he will be remembered for all the special times they shared together. Donald is survived by and will be missed by his wife; Dorothy Ann (Lesko) Hunt, whom he married on April 21, 1956; his children, Kim Hunt of Alton and Karin Hunt of Granite City; nephew, Marty and Sandy (Ferguson) Aerne; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Richardson, Betty Lesko and numerous nieces, nephews and many other close family members and friends. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his sister, June Aerne. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. Service: In celebration of Donald's life a private family service is being planned for Monday, June 15, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will be at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 14, 2020.