Donald Hytla Donald "Captain" Hytla, 75, of Tipton, MO passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the California Care Center in California, MO. He was born on January 20, 1945 in East St. Louis, IL the son of Charles Hytla and Dorothy (Woodward) Hytla both of whom preceded him in death. Donald was united in marriage on December 31, 1979 in St. Louis, MO to Patricia (Norris) Hytla who also preceded him in death on January 5, 2002. Donald worked for Wonder Bread in St. Louis, MO, Butternut Bread in Boonville, MO, and worked at the Wagon Wheel. He owned Amy's Bar & Grill and The Loading Dock in St. Louis, MO, he was also currently the owner of the Skylight Bar & Grill in Tipton, MO. Donald loved to BBQ, enjoyed watching westerns, baseball, football, NASCAR, and he was well known for his homemade horseradish. Survivors include six daughters, Judith Hytla of California, MO, Deborah Siebert (Brian) of California, MO, Tammy Whitman of Tipton, MO, Kim Gibson of Tampa, FL, Laura Malady of St. Louis, MO, Karen Lawson (Lanny Carpenter) of Clarksburg, MO; five sons, James Schmoele Jr., John Schmoele, Donald Schmoele, Rodney Malady, Mike Malady all of St. Louis, MO. He is preceded in death by five children, Donald Hytla Jr., Richard Lee Malady, Bruce Malady, Kristie Byars, Nancy Schmoele. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association c/o the funeral home. Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Service, California, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 9, 2020