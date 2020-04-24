Donald Idecker Donald Idecker, 78, of Hecker, IL, born May 10, 1941, to Herb & Ethel Idecker of Freeburg IL, peacefully left this world to be with Jesus on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Don began working at the Dial Corporation (formerly Purex) as a very young man creating plastic detergent bottles. Thirty-five years later, he retired to enjoy fishing, hunting & his new role as "Papa." He served with Army Reserves & was a member of Frieden's United Church of Christ. Resourceful, fun loving, comical, hardworking, old school, outdoorsy, woodsman, hunter, fisherman, jitter bug king (with Mom, the jitter bug queen), eccentric artist, proud grandfather, word search champ are just a few words to describe our Dad. We were truly blessed for so many years to have a wonderful "Papa" for our 3 kids (Cassidy, Ty & Kiana Mei) before frontotemporal dementia stole his thunder. Our Dad has taught us so much about nature when he was healthy and so much about life when he was ill. Dad's goal in life seemed to be to make us laugh. As kids, when we were not happy Dad would say in a really goofy voice, "Why you mad at me, I'm not mad at you?" Who couldn't laugh at that? He managed to still make us laugh even in his last months and didn't even realize it. Thank you for the funny memories, Dad! We'll miss you! By the amazing mercy & grace of God, Dad now has pure joy and a beautifully restored mind at his eternal home in Heaven with Jesus. This is not goodbye, it is see you soon... He was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Ethel, nee Lackmann, Idecker, formerly of Freeburg IL; a beloved brother & sister-in-law Gary & Peggy Idecker; and beloved son-in-law, Brian Neff. Surviving are his wife of over 54 years, Marianne V. (Gauch) Idecker; his daughters Michelle Neff (Bill Buhs), and Jill (Keith) Singleton; grandchildren Cassidy Neff, Ty and Kiana Mei Singleton; along with many nieces and nephews, in-laws, relatives, and friends; and his beloved dog, Lady. In lieu of customary remembrances, donations may be made to AFTD, Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration in memory of Don Idecker. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: A celebration of life to be held for family & friends at a later date when COVID pandemic ends and we are able to hug again!
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 24, 2020.