DONALD J. MERGELKAMP- Donald Mergelkamp, 85, of Baldwin, IL., passed away March 8, 2019, at Randolph County Care Center, Sparta, IL. Visitation will be Sun., March 10, 2019 from 3-7P.M. at Koch-Liefer Funeral Home, Red Bud, IL. Services will be held Mon., March 1, 2019 at 11A.M. with visitation 1 hour prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud, IL. Interment will follow in the St. John Catholic Cemetery in Red Bud, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019
