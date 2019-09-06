|
Donald Jones Donald Ray "Pete" Jones, 83, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away at 4:53 p.m. Wed. Sept. 4, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL, surrounded by his family who loved him. He was born June 9, 1936 in Granite City to the late Ethel (Duval) Kee. He and Pauline "Pud" Thweatt were married Jan. 11, 1955 in East St. Louis, IL. She preceded him in death Feb. 19, 2010. Donald worked many jobs throughout his life, starting at the age of 8 to help provide for his family. He worked for the railroad, was a carpenter and eventually retired as a service manager at AAA Clark Equipment. He was a longtime member of Word of Life Tabernacle. He loved fishing and horse racing but his greatest joy was being with his grandson, Ryan and family. He is survived by his daughter: Teri Rae "Missy" Huneidi and her husband Muawiya who he loved like his own son; his grandson: Ryan M. "Knocker" Huneidi who meant the world to him; his sister: Margarete Barton who was his rock; and a son: Gary Jones. In addition to his wife and mother, he was preceded in death by his dad: Dorsey Kee; a step-son: Jeffery Bell; a brother: William "Billy" Kee; and a sister: Wanda Gibson. Memorials may be made to Word of Life Tabernacle. Online information and guestbook may be found at www.wojstrom.com. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 10:00 a.m. Sat. Sept. 7, 2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Henry Crippen officiating. Wojstrom Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 6, 2019