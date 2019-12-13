|
|
Donald Katt Donald Ralph Katt, 93, of Chesterfield, MO, born May 7, 1926, in St. Louis, MO, asleep in Jesus on Dec. 11, 2019. After serving as an officer in the Navy during WWII, he received a chemical engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a Master's in Engineering Physics from Stanford University and a PHD in Physics from Saint Louis University. He was employed by Lockheed Missile in CA from 1954-1961 before returning to St. Louis to raise his family. In St. Louis, he embarked on a 30-year career at McDonnell Douglas working as a subsystem manager of navigation and flight controls on the F-15 and F-18 aircraft. In his lifetime, he served on the faculties of U.C. Berkeley, Washington University and Saint Louis University. Once retired, he and Mary enjoyed tennis, travel and their grandchildren. Beloved husband of over 65 years to Mary, nee Grosspitch; devoted father to Trish (Tim) Madden and Ken Katt; loving grandfather of Ryan, Molly and Colleen Madden. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Service: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, Rev. Alan Erdman officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 13, 2019