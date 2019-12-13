Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Katt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Katt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Katt Obituary
Donald Katt Donald Ralph Katt, 93, of Chesterfield, MO, born May 7, 1926, in St. Louis, MO, asleep in Jesus on Dec. 11, 2019. After serving as an officer in the Navy during WWII, he received a chemical engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a Master's in Engineering Physics from Stanford University and a PHD in Physics from Saint Louis University. He was employed by Lockheed Missile in CA from 1954-1961 before returning to St. Louis to raise his family. In St. Louis, he embarked on a 30-year career at McDonnell Douglas working as a subsystem manager of navigation and flight controls on the F-15 and F-18 aircraft. In his lifetime, he served on the faculties of U.C. Berkeley, Washington University and Saint Louis University. Once retired, he and Mary enjoyed tennis, travel and their grandchildren. Beloved husband of over 65 years to Mary, nee Grosspitch; devoted father to Trish (Tim) Madden and Ken Katt; loving grandfather of Ryan, Molly and Colleen Madden. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Service: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, Rev. Alan Erdman officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -