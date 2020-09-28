1/1
Donald Knowland
1936 - 2020
Donald Knowland Donald L. "Don" Knowland, 84, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:01 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home. He was born August 21, 1936 in Jeffersonville, Indiana, a son of the late Earl Knowland and Cleaver Beswick. He married Cheryl Kay (Havens) Knowland in Macomb, Illinois and she passed away on March 3, 2019. He had worked as a mechanic for Andy's Full Service Station in Granite City for many years and later for the Granite City Parks and Recreation with several years of maintenance at Wilson Park. Donald proudly served his country with the United States Army. He cherished his 1965 Pontiac Bonneville and was an antique car enthusiast. He received many show trophies and his late wife enjoyed many travels to car shows throughout the years. He is survived by four children, Kevin Knowland of Lenoir City, Tennessee, Melinda (John Tinnon) Knowland of Granite City, Timothy Knowland of Granite City and Thomas Knowland of Granite City; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a brother, Gordon Beswick of Granite City; a sister, Becky Oliver of Phoenix, Arizona; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charlie Edrington and a sister, Vivian Beard. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Alzheimer's Association. Service: In celebration of his life, a gathering at the Bushnell Cemetery in Bushnell, Illinois will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of graveside service at 12:00 noon. Irwin Chapel of Granite City and Martin-Hollis Funeral Home in Bushnell in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Bushnell Cemetery
SEP
29
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Bushnell Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN-HOLLIS FUNERAL HOME
771 N CRAFFORD ST
BUSHNELL, IL 61422
(309) 772-3116
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

