|
|
Donald Krankel Donald W. Krankel, 66, of Yucca Valley, CA, born April 18, 1953, in St. Louis, MO, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Sanders; his father, Clarence Krankel; two brothers, Jerry Krankel and David Krankel, and a brother-in-law, Kevin Dyer. Don leaves behind his husband and love of nearly 43 years, Richard Dyer; a son, Donald Krankel, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL; a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Rudolph of DeSoto, MO; three grandchildren, Donald, Michael, and Seona; a brother, Dan (Karen) Krankel of Brighton, IL; five sisters, Kathleen (Robert) Cookman of Palm Desert, CA, Nancy (Robert) Ferguson of St. Peters, MO, Jeannie Maron of Arnold, MO, Tina (Shawn) Hansen of Palm Desert, CA, and Jane (Brandi) Baker of Miami, AZ; three sisters-in-law, Lana (Tom) Dowdy of Highland IL, Donna (Gary) Horstmann of Highland, IL, and Janice (John) Mollett of Troy, IL; an aunt and two uncles, Ed and Doris Krankel and Jerry Howard; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and cousins, who he cherished and they loved him very much. Memorials may be made to a humane society of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Chapel, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019