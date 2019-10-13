|
Donald Kuegler Donald Wayne Kuegler, 59, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Saturday, December 5, 1959, in Belleville, IL, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his residence. Don had a deep appreciation for education receiving a B.S. Degree in Operations/Information Systems at Bradley University and then a M.B.A. Degree at Washington University in St. Louis, MO. He put his knowledge to use by working for Anheuser Busch in St. Louis, MO from 1983 to 2000 as a Senior Manager of Operations. He then moved to Menlo Park, CA where he was Vice President of Operations for Diageo Global Supply. In 2007, he joined Frank Lin Distillers in San Jose, CA, as Plant Manager and Director of Manufacturing where he built and maintained a new "Greenfield" site in Fairfield, CA over 3 years. He was currently working for R2 Design Lab, Inc and as a Packing Consultant. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Joseph Kuegler. Surviving are his mother, Mary Kay, nee Frost, Kuegler of Fairview Heights, IL; brother, Steven Joseph (Debbie) Kuegler of Lee's Summit, MO; uncles, Jerry (Kathy) Frost and Gene (Frankie) Kuegler; niece, Ashley (Robby) Bermeo; nephew, Bryce Kuegler. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the . Services: Private family services were held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019