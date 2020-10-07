1/1
Donald L. Oliver
1936 - 2020
Donald Oliver
October 4, 2020
Waterloo, Illinois - Donald L. Oliver, 84, of Waterloo, IL, born March 28, 1936, in St. Louis, MO, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Oak Hill Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center, Waterloo, IL.
Mr. Oliver worked as a carpenter before retirement. He was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, and belonged to the Men's Choir and the Holy Name Society at the church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 44 years, Margery A., nee Fink, Oliver, whom he married on August 11, 1956, and who died on June 27, 2000; and his parents, Pierre T. and Margaret, nee Ellis, Oliver.
Surviving are his children, Cheryl (William) Agne of Belleville, IL, Daniel (Carol) Oliver of Belleville, IL, Diane (Bob) Pushard, of Bangor, Maine, Michael (Kathy) Oliver of Smithton, IL, and Karen Oliver of Belleville, IL; nine grandchildren, Rob, Jim, Tobey, Jeremy, Krista, Samantha, David, Lilly, and Shelby; and two great-grandchildren, Lena and Baxter.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com .
Visitation: Private visitation will be held Monday, October 12, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Funeral: Private funeral services will be held Monday, October 12, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 7, 2020.
