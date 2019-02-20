Donald Gene Lange Donald Lange, 70, of Stone Church, IL born May 3, 1948 in Belleville, IL died Tuesday Feb. 19, 2019 at his home, after battling Parkinson's disease for over 25 years. Gene was a retired coal miner and carpenter. His interests included tractor pulling, fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family, especially his posse. He was a member of St. Anthony's Church, Lively Grove, IL; UMWA Local 1820; V.F.W. Post 5596, Okawville, IL and a U. S. Army Vietnam War veteran. He is survived by his wife, Diane E., nee Lake, Lange whom he married at St. Anthony's Church in Lively Grove on April 22, 1972; two daughters, Tara Lange of Stone Church, IL and Kelly (Brian) George of Peoria, IL; a son, Joe (Bridget) Lange of Lively Grove, IL; four grandsons, Gene's posse, Owen and Colin George, Jake and Brady Lange; a brother, Robert (Dianna) Lange of St. Libory, IL; a sister, Judy Grant of Aviston, IL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, David (Ruth) Lake, Dale (Mary Lou) Lake, Carol Maddock, Linda (John) Steinway, Michelle (Matt) Keech, Sue (Bob) Schwankhaus; two aunts, Doris (Charles) Schleifer, Naomi Szylowski; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Assn., 1415 Elbridge Payne Rd., Suite 150, Chesterfield, MO 63017 or Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson's, 1001 S. 74th St., Belleville, IL 62223 or St. Anthony's Church or for Masses. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com Visitation: Will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Lively Grove, IL. Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Tad Gegotek officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery.



