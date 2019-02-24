Donald Lee Clark Donald Clark Sr., 85, of Troy, IL, born Sunday, October 29, 1933 in St. Louis, MO, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Cedar Hurst of Shiloh. Donald was as self-made man, devoted husband, father and adventurer. He worked hard to give his family a better life. He came from humble beginnings and embodied the American dream. Donald believed education, strong moral values, commitment to family and persistence were the keys to a successful life. Donald faithfully served his country in the United States Army. Like many he utilized the GI Bill to become an electrician and later earned a degree in management. He retired from long and successful career at Monsanto and PC&E. Others would have been satisfied to spend their retirement in leisure. Donald chose a different path. He and his wife (Rosemary) created a successful housing rehab and rental business. He was a member of the Troy planning commission and volunteered with Historical Society of Washington Co. IL . He loved to ride bicycles and play tennis. Donald volunteered his time and construction skills to help others on a regular basis. Never afraid to try new things Donald earned a black belt in karate in his late sixties, became fluent in Spanish, and hiked the Grand Canyon alone at the age of 72. Donald's family was the epi-center of his life. He was determined to teach them value of hard work and service to others. He may have been small in stature but he left a huge foot print with anyone that knew him. His wife and children are eternally grateful for his support and love. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorman E. and Elsie M. (nee Malin) Clark; brother, Dorman "Gene" Clark; and his sister, Judy Busekrus; sons-in-law, Michael Bartlett and Bill Hellon. Surviving are the love of his life, his wife whom he married November 26, 1954, Rosemary (nee LoBuono) Clark of Troy, IL; children, Angee Clark-Hellon of Troy, IL, Sally Bartlett (Bob Leonhardt) of Mt. Olive, IL, Donald L. Clark II and Rhonda Clark of Troy, IL and John G. Clark and Kendra Clark of Grayslake, IL; grandchildren, Philip R. Kirkpatrick and Jeanette Kirkpatrick, John-David Kirkpatrick, Jaqueline Good and Jarrod Good, Adrienne Fisk and TJ Fisk, Donald Clark III and Jennifer Clark and Gabrielle Clark; great-grandchildren, Rayne Smith, Lillie, Rowan, Raven, and Declan Clark, Marshall and Veronica Good, Daphne and Russell Fisk, Aidan, Kellan and Cooper Kirkpatrick; best friend, Marvin Gass; uncle, cousin and friend. Memorials may be made to Illinois Patriot Guard Riders or . Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Visitation: Friends may call from 5 to 7pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL. A life celebration will follow from 7pm to 8pm. Friends may also call from 9 to 10 am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy, IL. Service: Funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, with Fr. Kevin Laughrey officiating. RICHESON FUNERAL HOME, Troy, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 24, 2019