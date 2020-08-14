Donald Loehring Donald Lee Loehring, 73, of Townsend, Delaware passed away at home, with family, on July 22, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1947 in Highland, Illinois, to the late Eldon and Ethel Keck Loehring. Raised in Summerfield(Surf City), Illinois. He attended Lebanon High School, class of 64. In his senior year,on his birthday , he scored 47 points in basketball against O'Fallon, Illinois, he held this status till 1998, 34 years, till It was broken. He attended college at William Jewell, Liberty, Missouri class of 68 and received his Master in Accounting at SIU, Edwardsville, Illinois in 72. He served his country for 3 years at Fort Lewis, Washington. He worked for the Federal Government for 30 years as an auditor for Army Audit, Air Force Audit, US Department of Transportation and RTC, retiring in 1998. He then went to work for the State of Missouri in the Missouri Board of Accounting, as an investigation auditor retiring in 2012. On June 22, 1968 he married Lyda Ruth Fleehart at the E&R church in Lebanon, Illinois, they managed to be together for 53 years. He enjoyed all sports, coaching soccer for his son's teams. NASCAR was his main hobby. He couldn't wait for Saturday and Sundays to go racing. He got to ride in Jeff Gordon's team car at Kansas SpeedWay in Kansas. It took days for him to come down from the clouds. He liked helping Dennis Seller's team at Highland SpeedWay. He just loved racing. He was a volunteer fireman for Summerfield Fire Dept. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his in-laws Fred and Neal Zeeb Fleehart, his grandparents William and Mary Ohlendorf Loehring, and Louis and Laurina Sliva Keck. He is survived by his wife Lyda and their three children, Donya Leigh Crichlow, Delaware, Sonya Re', Akansas, and Trent Alan (Amanda Brown) Loehring, Maryland; Five grandchildren Corrin (Argoles) Miller, Ethan Lanier, Sierra(Jesse Barnes) Lanier, Brianna Crichlow and Tristania Crichlow; Five great grandchildren and one on the way. He will live on in all of them. He left behind two brothers, Wayne(Julie) Loehring, Troy and Roy(Patty) Loehring, O'Fallon and sister-in-law Rae Jean Bourgeois, Keyesport, Illinois. Great Aunts Barbara Zeeb and Marvadell Zeeb. His best buddy Nesbitt and many nieces and nephews. He decided to give his body to science and his cremations will be buried near his parents in Summerfield Cemetery, in Illinois at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store