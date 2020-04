Or Copy this URL to Share

LOUGEAY- Donald W. Lougeay, 94, of Belleville, IL, born Sunday, July 26, 1925 in Belleville, IL, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at his residence in Belleville, IL. Private funeral services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL.

