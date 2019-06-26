Donald McKee Donald "Don" McKee, 86, of Highland, IL, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at St. Louis University Hospital, surrounded by his family. Don was born July 20, 1932, to Earl and Leta (nee Dresch) McKee, in Highland, IL. On August 28, 1956, he married Emma Becker in Highland, IL He was a member of St. Paul Church, the Highland Sharpshooters, and a former member of the Highland Jaycee's. He worked at, and was a shareholder in, C. Kinne & Co., then left and bought Lowenstein Insurance Agency, and changed the name to Don McKee Insurance and Real Estate. After 20 years, he split the business and sold them separately. Later, he taught at area colleges, such as SIUE for 23 years, and others. Don was also a big history buff. He loved collecting and selling antiques, stamps, and coins. Don had many friends and liked to socialize and help others in any capacity. His priority was being a father and taking care of his family, as well as being a devoted husband. He is survived by his wife, Emma McKee, Highland, IL; children, Dale (Cheryl) McKee, Highland, IL, and Gail (Dave) Kunkel, Shiloh, IL; grandchildren, Cameron (special friend, Rebecca Grummel) McKee, Caleb McKee, Cierra (special friend, Daryn Klein) McKee, Travis Kunkel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Leta McKee; brothers, Dwight and Martin McKee. Memorials may be made to the , PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011. He is donating his body to science. Service: A Private Family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

