MUELLER- Donald E. Mueller, 78, of Columbia, IL, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Medical Center, St. Louis, MO. Social distancing drive-through visitation will be 5-7 pm, Thursday, May 28, 2020, Lawlor Funeral Home carport, Columbia, IL. Private interment at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia, IL.



