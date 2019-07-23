Donald Poore Donald E. Poore, age 69, of Collinsville, IL, born on March 14, 1950 in East St. Louis, IL died on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Donald worked as a machinist for the Alton Southern Railroad. He loved to play Texas Hold'um and other games. He liked listening to music, watching TV and joking with his family. He was a big flirt. Donald was also a member of the VFW #1117 Post in Caseyville, IL. Donald was preceded in death by his 1 st wife, Dianna L. Poore, nee Campbell; his 2 nd wife, Marilyn Lois Poore, nee Morgan; his parents, Roland C. and Helen L. Poore, nee Emery; and his sister, Dorothy Poore. He is survived by his children, Melissa L. (Jeremy) Swain of Collinsville, IL, Amanda L. (Chuck) Malvin, Troy, IL and Shannon T. (Steve) Willtrout of Belleville, IL; his step-sons, Danny (Stacie) Gates of Batesville, AR and Chad (Sheila) Gates of Sulpher Rock, AR; his grandchildren, Lynn N. Schmacker of Collinsville, IL, Emily A. Malvin of Troy, IL and Matthew B. Schmacker of Collinsville, IL, his siblings, Larry G. (Linda) Poore of Collinsville, IL, Linda F. Tisdale of Girard, IL and Joyce A. Rogerson of Girard, IL. He is also survived by many step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to the Disabled Veterans. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor Brian Daniels officiating.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 23, 2019