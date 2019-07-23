Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Poore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Poore


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Poore Obituary
Donald Poore Donald E. Poore, age 69, of Collinsville, IL, born on March 14, 1950 in East St. Louis, IL died on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Donald worked as a machinist for the Alton Southern Railroad. He loved to play Texas Hold'um and other games. He liked listening to music, watching TV and joking with his family. He was a big flirt. Donald was also a member of the VFW #1117 Post in Caseyville, IL. Donald was preceded in death by his 1 st wife, Dianna L. Poore, nee Campbell; his 2 nd wife, Marilyn Lois Poore, nee Morgan; his parents, Roland C. and Helen L. Poore, nee Emery; and his sister, Dorothy Poore. He is survived by his children, Melissa L. (Jeremy) Swain of Collinsville, IL, Amanda L. (Chuck) Malvin, Troy, IL and Shannon T. (Steve) Willtrout of Belleville, IL; his step-sons, Danny (Stacie) Gates of Batesville, AR and Chad (Sheila) Gates of Sulpher Rock, AR; his grandchildren, Lynn N. Schmacker of Collinsville, IL, Emily A. Malvin of Troy, IL and Matthew B. Schmacker of Collinsville, IL, his siblings, Larry G. (Linda) Poore of Collinsville, IL, Linda F. Tisdale of Girard, IL and Joyce A. Rogerson of Girard, IL. He is also survived by many step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to the Disabled Veterans. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor Brian Daniels officiating.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
Download Now