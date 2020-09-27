1/1
Donald R. Yarber
Donald R. Yarber Donald R. Yarber, 81, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Don was a loved and respected friend to all who knew him. His proudest accomplishment in life was the family he leaves behind. He was the loving husband of Sylvia Yarber for 43 years; Loving father to Tim Yarber, Don Yarber, Kim Walters Martino, Mark Walters, Greg Walters, Grant Walters, and Clayton Walters; Grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 9; Brother to Robert Yarber, Lois Reeves, Arlene Kukla, the late Larry Yarber, and uncle to 24. Donald worked as a barber and was known as Yarber the Barber. Then served in the army for 2 yrs. Worked for the railroad for 34 yrs. In Cottleville he worked 3 yrs as an alderman, 8 yrs as Mayor and 3 yrs Co owner of Cottleville Wine Seller with his wife Sylvia and good friend Gary Grafeman. SERVICES: A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., (St. Charles). A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hutchens-Stygar. Internment at Jefferson Barracks at 1pm. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 27, 2020.
