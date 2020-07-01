Donald Raymond

RAYMOND- Donald A. Raymond, of Alton, went home to be with the Lord at 7:46 pm on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Due to the current State of Illinois Restrictions on social distancing, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf in Alton. Family would like to request masks be worn. Funeral services will be private and burial will follow at Woodburn Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store