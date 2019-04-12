|
|
Donald Gene Roush Donald Gene Roush, 88, of Waterloo, IL, died April 10, 2019, in St. Louis, MO. He was born May 27, 1930, in Madison, IL. He is survived by his daughter Lisa (Shawn) Roush Morse; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends. Donald is preceded in death by his wife Joan Lavon Roush nee Stephens; parents Fritz and Ann Roush nee Huff; brothers Douglas and Ronald Roush He is a member First Baptist Church-Columbia, US Army Korean War Veteran, Korean War Veteran Association, American Legion Columbia Post. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: First Baptist Church-Columbia Helping Strays Midwest Animal ResQ or Donor's Choice If anyone would like to bring pictures to share, please do so. Visitation: 12 Noon until time of service Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home Funeral: 2 PM Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL Pastor Lonnie Trembly officiating. Interment at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo, IL Arrangements handled by QUERNHEIM FUNERAL HOME
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019