Saksa Mateer Funeral Home
210 North Kansas Street
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-7577
Donald Simpson Obituary
Donald C. Simpson Donald C. Simpson age, 67, passed away on November 19, 2019 at his home. Donald was retired from Amsted Steel. Donald was a loving father to five daughters and a amazing grandfather to his grandchildren. He also was a loving brother to four sister. He will be missed by all who knew him Donald is survived by daughters Susie Storie, Marcia Smith Bradley, Heather Taylor, Sam Simpson , and Sarah Morris; sisters Alma (Calvin) Penrod , April (Tom) Rodgers, Mary Rodgers and Joan Black; and many nieces and nephews. Service: A memorial service to celebrate Donald's Life will be held at a later date. Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, Edwardsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019
