Donald N. Stoecklin Donald N. Stoecklin, 87, of Edwardsville, IL, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Evelyn's House Hospice, in Creve Couer, Missouri. Donald was born September 3, 1931, to Newton and Elsie (nee Wille) Stoecklin in Edwardsville, IL. On April 27, 1957, he married Ruth Hayes in Collinsville, IL. Donald served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Donald spent 36 years as a Postal Carrier and then worked part-time at Farm Fresh for roughly 17 years, to keep busy. He loved to watch High School Basketball and was an avid Cubs Fan. Donald cherished spending time with family and spoiling his grandchildren. Donald is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth Stoecklin, Edwardsville, IL; children, Donna Stoecklin, CA, Jeff Stoecklin, Edwardsville, IL, Scott Stoecklin, Edwardsville, IL, Pamela (Mike) West, Edwardsville, IL, Amy Stoecklin, St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Joshua, Andrew, Sara, Ashley, Haley, and Jade; four Great Grandchildren; sister, Darleen (Harry) Zude, Edwardsville, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Newton and Elsie Stoecklin and one daughter in infancy. Memorials may be made to the Donor's Choice. Service: A Memorial Service is pending at a later date. Arrangements handled by MERIDITH FUNERAL HOME Highland, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019
