VAUGHN - Donald W. Vaughn, 73, of Belleville, IL, born April 24, 1947, passed away August 9, 2020 at John Cochran VA Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Visitation will be 4-8pm, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, August 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL. Arrangements handled by Kurrus Funeral Home.



