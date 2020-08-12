1/1
Donald Vaughn Donald W. Vaughn, 73, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, April 24, 1947, in Hannibal, MO, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at John Cochran VA Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Don worked as a Financial Advisor. He was a member of the Centreville Mens Club, American Legion Post #784 Cahokia, and a Softball Coach. He was a United States Marine Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. His retirement consisted of spending time with his pride and joy, his beloved grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his 3 sons, Scott Vaughn, Erik Vaughn, Jake Vaughn, parents, Rev. Joseph V. and Audrey J., nee Feith, Vaughn. Surviving are his wife, Pamela C., nee Hebert, Vaughn of Belleville, IL, children, Raven Vaughn of Kansas City, MO, Angela (Eric) Hanvey of Belleville, IL, 2 brothers, Daniel Vaughn of Nashville, TN, David Vaughn of Fairview Heights, IL, 2 sisters, Judith (Rev. Terry) Russell of Collinsville, IL, Catherine Vaughn of Mesa, AZ, 5 grandchildren, Hannah Vaughn, Baron Vaughn, Harper Hanvey, Norah Hanvey, Decker Hanvey, bonus granddaughter, Josephine Fenton, dear nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Reverend Terry Russell officiating. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 12, 2020.
