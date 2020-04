Or Copy this URL to Share

WELGE - Donald E. Welge, 84, of Chester, Illinois, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis, Missouri. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Chester, Illinois. A Memorial Service will be held in Don's memory at a later date at St. John Lutheran Church, Chester, Illinois. Arrangements handled by Pechacek Funeral Homes

