|
|
Donald Will Donald E. "Donny" Will, Jr. age 53 of Belleville, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. Mr. Will was born on October 11, 1965, in Breese, Illinois, the son of Donald E. and Winny (nee Dale) Will, Sr. On October 18, 2003, he married Gemma Cinto in Las Vegas, Nevada, and she survives in Belleville. In addition to his wife Gemma, Donny is survived by his parents Donald and Winny Will, Sr. of Carlyle; his children Lindsay (Devin) Will, and Gage Will, all of Florida, and Mariel Quilaga of Belleville; two grandchildren Zyler and Zander Burton of Florida; a sister Crystal (Patrick) Gebhart of Carlyle; a nephew Brock Kleiboeker, and a niece Jordan Kleiboeker, all of Carlyle. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Albert and Adele (nee Brueggemann) Will and Raymond and Edna (nee Farrow) Dale. A gifted artist, Donny began tattooing in 1989 in a tattoo studio in his home in Carlyle. He became increasingly popular and respected for his work in tattooing. In 1996 he co-founded and opened Inkwell Tattoos in Fairview Heights. Over the years, he made many friends in the tattoo world and taught many young artists the art of tattooing. His professionalism to the trade has been outstanding throughout his career. His creativity and talents also included archery, watercolor, wine making, furniture and bar design, clothing design, skateboard design, and leather work. Those who knew Donny will remember his for his quick wit, unending generosity, and huge heart. Donny enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling, music, and exploring his many talents. Online condolences may be shared with his family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com. Service: Visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 4:00 7:00 P.M. at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Donny are suggested to the wishes of his family and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home. Zieren Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019