|
|
Donna J. Brewer Donna Brewer, nee Merrick, 76, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, born Friday, April 10, 1942, in East Prairie, MO, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Evelyn's House, Creve Couer, MO. Donna was an active church member at Winstanley Baptist Church Fairview Heights Illinois, Choir member and, past President of Illinois State Women's Missionary Union and current member of W.M.U. of the church. She was preceded in death by her Husband, James F. Brewer,Son, J. Scott Brewer. Parents, Eugene and Mildred Maxine nee Sisk, Merrick Surviving are her Daughter, Michelle (Steve) Campbell of Florissant, MO, 2 Brothers, Michael (Julie) Merrick of Louisville, CO, D. Randy (Kim) Merrick of Highlands Ranch, CO, 2 Grandchildren, Jennifer N. (James) Doermer, Dillon S. Campbell, Great Grandson, Lamere, Brother-in-law, Homer Lee (Sondra) Brewer, Jr. of Labelle, FL, Niece, Chelsea (Cory Wilson) Merrick, Nephew, Peter Merrick Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Winstanley Baptist Church Women's Missionary Union or Chancel Choir Funeral: Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday April 3, 2019 at Winstanley Baptist Church. Private family interment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019