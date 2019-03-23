Donna L. Dawson Donna Dawson, 81, of Troy, IL, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was born on April 17, 1938, in Mt. Olive, IL, the daughter of Leo and Ann (nee McCann) Fritsche. On September 5, 1959, she married William E. Dawson who passed away on October 24, 1991. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed going to estate sales, book sales at the Troy Public Library, and on jaunts with Doris, Mary and other schoolmates from Mt. Olive and Gillespie. She loved to read, and gardening was a favorite hobby. Survivors include daughter Susan Dawson, Troy, IL; son William J. Dawson, Troy, IL; daughter LeAnn (Mike) Hampton, Troy, IL; grandchildren Joshua Hampton, Belleville, IL, Jared (Kristi) Hampton, Troy, IL, Michael (Alexia) Hampton, Bonne Terre, MO; and great grandchildren Olivia, Cameron, Lilliana, Jackson, Nicholas, Michael and Savannah; brother John (Carole) Fritsche, Troy, IL; sisters Sherry Koupa of Shipman, IL, Suzanne (David) Pals of Mount Dora, FL, and sister Joan Kenevan of Crown Point, IN; and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Jonah Crouse, Teresa Chester and Amanda Mackey for their love, care and help. Memorial contributions may be made to Partners for Pets Rescue, PO Box 445, Troy, IL 62294 or St. Jacob Lion's Club Leader Dog Program, PO Box 242, St. Jacob, IL 62281. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Visitation: Friends may call 5 to 7 pm Sunday, March 24, and 10 to 11 am Monday, March 25, 2019 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL. Service: Funeral services will be held 11 am Monday, March 25, 2019 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL with Rev. Timothy Landskroener officiating. Interment will be in Friedens Cemetery, Troy, IL



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary