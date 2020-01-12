Home

Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
Donna Goehner Obituary
Donna Goehner Donna M. Goehner, nee Barra, age 78, of Waterloo, IL, formerly of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Donna received her Ph.D. in higher education from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale; she was Past President of the Illinois Library Association, and was Dean of Libraries at Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois. She loved to read, making her job that much more of a joy. She was a member of the Dean's Council of Western Illinois University and the Rotary Club of Macomb, Illinois. She enjoyed traveling, and had a soft spot for animals. Donna was a loving, caring, outgoing woman who formed many wonderful friendships throughout her life, but above all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Barra, nee Cseke, and her brother, Robert J. Barra. Surviving is her husband of 58 years, George Goehner; daughter, Michelle (Anthony Kris) Gundlach of Waterloo, IL; and granddaughter Hannah Gundlach of Waterloo, IL. Memorials may be made to Belleville Area Humane Society at https://bahspets.org/donate/donate-money/ or an animal related . Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Don Long officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020
