More Obituaries for Donna Kaemmerer
Donna Jean (Oliver) Kaemmerer

Donna Jean (Oliver) Kaemmerer Obituary
Donna Kaemmerer Donna Jean Kaemmerer, nee Oliver, 66, of Belleville, IL, born Monday, October 12, 1953, in Chester, IL, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Donna worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant for St. Paul's Nursing Home. She was an honorary member of the Tri-County Bass Anglers Club and an avid baker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Doris, nee Anderson, Oliver, 2 nephews, Matthew Ball, Roy Conger, Jr., special aunt, Mary Helen DeCelis. Surviving are her husband, Donald Kaemmerer of Belleville, IL, 7 brothers, Ricky (Missy) Oliver, Randy Oliver, Charles (Diane) Oliver, Steven (Poksun) Oliver, Russell (Brittany) Oliver, Donald (Tina) Oliver, Dennis (Christy) Oliver, 8 sisters, Laura (Roy) Conger, Susan Inkley, Linda (Donny) Joyce, Doris (Kevin) Ball, Marilyn Helfrich, Nancy (Steve) Ritter, Karen (Mark) Burnette, Marcie (Jay) Johns. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Funeral: Funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020
