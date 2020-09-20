Donna Kolb Donna Jean Kolb, nee Plummer, age 71, of Freeburg, IL passed away on Sunday, September 13th, 2020. She was born in Loveland, OH, to Donald and Margaret Plummer on July 6th, 1949. She was married to Matthew Kolb for 46 wonderful years before he unfortunately passed away in 2013. She is survived by her daughter Holly Schroeder (Robert), grandchildren Hunter and Chase Schroeder, brother James Plummer, and various nieces and nephews. She enjoyed gambling, especially at Hollywood Casino, and she enjoyed annual trips to Vegas with her family. She enjoyed traveling and cruises; some of her favorite trips were to Hawaii, the Caribbean, and Mexico. She enjoyed floral gardening and her beloved dogs, Ruby and Petunia. Being a grandmother was Donna's greatest joy. She was a wonderful, caring woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Funeral: A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 from 3 5 p.m., at Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois.