Donna McAndrews Donna Jean McAndrews, nee Smith, 76, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on March 23, 1944 in East St. Louis, IL, to the late John and Dorothy Smith, nee Jones, joined her beloved daughter, Kimberly, in heaven on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Donna was a 1963 graduate of East Side High School in East St. Louis, IL. Donna married her husband, Patrick McAndrews, at St. Phillips Church in East St. Louis, on April 4, 1964. Donna welcomed her first daughter, her miracle baby Kimberly Lynn, on July 12, 1973, and on January 30, 1977, she welcomed her second daughter, Kendra Lynn. Donna's family was her life and she loved being a stay at home mom for many years. Once her girls were older, she reentered the work force at Pontiac/William Holliday in Fairview Heights and continued working with children for over 30 years. Donna was a professional volunteer at heart, from taxiing kids, being a Brownie troop leader, room mother, the school playground monitor, and eventually a school board member at Pontiac/William Holliday. Because of her dedication and commitment to the school, she was awarded a lifetime membership to the Pontiac/William Holliday Parents and Teachers Association. She went on to work at Cathedral Day Care, Signal Hill School and La Petite Day Care until she retired in 2015 at age 71. In her free time, Donna loved playing Bingo and spending time with family, especially her two grandchildren, Hayley and Brenden. She volunteered with the Fairview Heights Homecoming Association for over 38 years, holding multiple offices, most recently as President. This past June, The City of Fairview Heights awarded her a medal of appreciation for her years of work and dedication to the continued growth and success of the city she loved so much. Donna was a devoted wife for more than 55 years and enjoyed a full, wonderful life with those she loved the most. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly L. Thompson (McAndrews), two brothers, Danny J. Smith and John G. Smith, her sister, Barbara Sandrowski, and her parents, John and Dorothy Smith. Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Patrick McAndrews of Fairview Heights, IL, her daughter, Kendra McAndrews of Millstadt, IL, her son-in-law Mark Thompson and two grandchildren, Hayley and Brenden Thompson, all of New Baden, IL. Her sister Geri Buske (Dennis), brothers David (Susan) Smith and Dennis (Connie) Smith. She will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and dear friends. Visitation: Friends may call from 4 to 8pm on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home in Belleville, IL, with Deacon John Fridley officiating. Interment will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020