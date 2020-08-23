1/1
Donna Jo Weil
08/22/1962 - 08/16/2020
Donna Weil Donna Jo Weil, 57, of Lebanon, IL, died, Sunday, August 16, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Donna was born August 22, 1962, to JoAnn Jakoubek in Belleville, IL. She married Teddy Weil at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lebanon, on February 21, 1987. Donna was a very proud mother and grandmother; lovingly referred to as "Mimi". She did everything she could for her children and grandchildren, and loved helping others as well. She enjoyed traveling, going on cruises and was fond of baking. She loved hanging out with her mom; going shopping on a regular basis. Donna loved her two Chihuahuas, Nugget & Daisy. She is survived by her husband, Teddy Weil, Lebanon, IL; children, Tiffany (Derek) Prior, Wildwood, MO, Drew Weil, Lebanon, IL, Cody Weil, Lebanon, IL; grandchildren, Indie & Evo Prior; mother, JoAnn Winans, Lebanon, IL; siblings, Michael (Carol) Balding, Edwardsville, IL, Tony Balding, Lebanon, IL, Paul (Kristina) Balding, Minneapolis, MN; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Jakoubek; grandparents, Charles "Pop" Schumacher and Clementine Schumacher. Memorials may be made to MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving), Lebanon Education Foundation or the American Heart Association. Services: Due to COVID-19, face masks must be worn at all times in the funeral home and please social distance. Memorial Visitation: Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL. MERIDITH FUNERAL HOME, Lebanon, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Meridith Funeral Home
317 W Saint Louis St
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 537-2769
August 21, 2020
Donna was a very caring and helpful person at the Lebanon High School
My condolences and prayers for all the Weil family and the Lebanon High School family. She will be so missed by so many
Jean Alf
Acquaintance
