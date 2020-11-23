Donna Laswell
April 7, 1960 - November 18, 2020
Edwardsville, Illinois - Donna Lou Laswell (Spike), 60, of Granite City, IL earned her eternal reward on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Edwardsville, IL.
She was born on April 7, 1960 in Granite City, IL to Arthur Ernest and Ruth Elenora nee: Mefford Laswell.
Donna was of the Pentecostal faith. Churches she attended were Epiphany in St. Louis, MO, Light of Love Fellowship in St. Louis and was a founding member of IMPACT 365 Church in Pontoon Beach, IL. She was a partner at Maker's Market in Glen Carbon, IL and her interests include sports, playing pool, being around people , collecting rocks and eagle watching at Chain of Rocks bridge. Donna worked for Artic Dairy in St. Louis, MO as a plant manager and also worked for Ces & Judy Catering in St. Louis.
Donna is survived by a brother, Lynn (Jane) Laswell of St. Charles, IL and 2 sisters: Jeanette Ligouri of Carmel Valley, CA and Laura Laswell of Granite City, IL; 5 nieces, 1 nephew, 2 great nieces, and 2 great nephews. Also surviving is Pastor Lenny Johnson, who was like an adopted son to Donna and his partner, Ryan Hildebrand; Lenny and Ryan's children: Karmyne "Boo", Kameron, Marseanne, Kieran, Jayden, Andre and Armond; special friend, Dolores and her special cat, Precious.
Besides her parents, Donna is preceded in death by her grandparents and brother in law, Vince Ligouri.
The family would to thank BJC Hospice and Julie Leneave.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com
.
A memorial services will be held form 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at IMPACT 365 Church in Pontoon Beach, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to IMPACT 365 Church.